Why should we have uniformed police at Pride marches when the Met is so homophobic? | Peter Tatchell

After the shameful investigation into the Stephen Port’s killing of gay men, it is time to take a stand

LGBTQ+ trust and confidence in the police has been hammered by the inquest verdict on the serial killings committed by Stephen Port. It found that police errors “probably” contributed to the deaths of three young gay men.

Within the LGBTQ+ community there is shock, anger and a sense of betrayal by the Metropolitan police, especially given the evidence of homophobic responses by some officers involved in the Port investigation.

