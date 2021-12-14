The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Why should we have uniformed police at Pride marches when the Met is so homophobic? | Peter Tatchell

Category: Sex Hits: 0

After the shameful investigation into the Stephen Port’s killing of gay men, it is time to take a stand

LGBTQ+ trust and confidence in the police has been hammered by the inquest verdict on the serial killings committed by Stephen Port. It found that police errors “probably” contributed to the deaths of three young gay men.

Within the LGBTQ+ community there is shock, anger and a sense of betrayal by the Metropolitan police, especially given the evidence of homophobic responses by some officers involved in the Port investigation.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/dec/14/met-homophobic-police-investigation-stephen-port-gay-men

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version