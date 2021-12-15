Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 06:00 Hits: 1

Series two of the exquisite comedy tackled trauma, PTSD and gender identity and still managed to make you feel warm inside

If love was the drug fuelling the first series of Mae Martin’s exquisite semi-autobiographical romcom, the substance elbowing it out of the way to take top billing in series two was trauma. It’s a sign of Feel Good’s greatness that it still managed to make you feel warm inside.

In the second series, Mae – the Canadian comedian who co-wrote, starred and played a version of themselves that is basically them – grew up. As in, regressed. She was back home in Toronto, which meant plenty of comedic gold with her parents, played to repressed liberal perfection by Lisa Kudrow and Adrian Lukis, who can passively aggressively recite Gerard Manley Hopkins like no one else on Earth.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2021/dec/15/the-50-best-tv-shows-of-2021-no-6-feel-good