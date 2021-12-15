Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 06:54 Hits: 1

Attorney general originally made a deal on protecting LGBTQ+ students in an effort to pass religious discrimination bill in lower house

Michaelia Cash appears to have reneged on a deal with Liberal moderates on religious discrimination, revealing broad protections for LGBTQ+ students will have to wait for 12 months.

Banning the expulsion of LGBTQ+ students could be enacted immediately, but reforms preventing students being punished in other ways will have to wait for the Australian Law Reform Commission (ALRC) review, the attorney general said in a webinar to Christian lobby group FamilyVoice on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/dec/15/michaelia-cash-says-some-reforms-to-protect-lgbtq-students-face-year-long-wait