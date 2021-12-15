The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Michaelia Cash says some reforms to protect LGBTQ+ students face year-long wait

Attorney general originally made a deal on protecting LGBTQ+ students in an effort to pass religious discrimination bill in lower house

Michaelia Cash appears to have reneged on a deal with Liberal moderates on religious discrimination, revealing broad protections for LGBTQ+ students will have to wait for 12 months.

Banning the expulsion of LGBTQ+ students could be enacted immediately, but reforms preventing students being punished in other ways will have to wait for the Australian Law Reform Commission (ALRC) review, the attorney general said in a webinar to Christian lobby group FamilyVoice on Wednesday.

