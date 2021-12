Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 18:00 Hits: 5

Screenshot/KTVU

Nikai David just turned 33 years old before her life was cut short last week. She's at least the 50th trans or gender non-conforming victim to violence in 2021.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/black-trans-woman-beloved-community-member-shot-death/