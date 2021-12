Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 20:00 Hits: 4

Screenshot/YouTube

Lia Thomas was a successful swimmer before coming out and has followed all NCAA guidelines for competing after transitioning. But anti-trans advocates still take issue with her inclusion.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/trans-woman-athlete-gets-conservative-backlash-setting-ivy-league-swimming-records/