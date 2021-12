Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 22:00 Hits: 6

Shutterstock

Trump loyalists and partisan hacks are packing election-related positions, while lawyers and state legislatures prepare to strip away what little voting rights are left.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/republicans-already-laying-groundwork-overturn-elections-2024/