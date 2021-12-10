Address Book by Neil Bartlett review – reflections on gay London life

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 10 December 2021

From cruising to homophobia, Aids to Covid, seven men from different times tell their stories

Neil Bartlett is a gay writer’s gay writer. Also a theatre director and playwright, he is much admired for novels that conjure a sexy, illusory London, including the Costa-shortlisted Skin Lane. In his 1990 debut Ready to Catch Him Should He Fall, a heady romance centred around an east London bar in the 1980s, the fear of bloody bashings is as palpable as the frissons of lust. In one passage, sybaritic men from prior centuries join in the party like fabulous ghosts. This transhistorical stagecraft is a queer strategy for grappling with a secret and censored past: to Bartlett, there can be no gay ancestry without fabulation.

In the tender and curious Address Book, domestic spaces inform life experiences, which become subject to the whims of memory. Seven discrete chapters, each titled with an address in or near London, are delivered, monologue-like, by seven different narrators. The book opens during the Covid pandemic. Andrew, a doctor, is packing to move when he comes across a phone number that prompts a recollection of being a desirous teenager, and the suntanned man who gave him a blowjob that made him burst into song. The orgasm isn’t the only epiphany. In his memory, the man smiles unguardedly at the boy, who’d previously only known cruising to be accompanied by scowls. Having exchanged names, the boy realises: “None of the other men I’ve met has ever made me admit that the boy doing the staring and the boy with my name are the same person.”

