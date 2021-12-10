Police homophobia: the issue Stephen Port jurors couldn’t consider

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 13:35 Hits: 6

Friends and family of victims say police fell for Port’s narrative they were ‘gay druggies’ whose deaths were by misadventure

Jurors were not asked to consider if prejudice, homophobia or discrimination contributed to the deaths of Stephen Port’s victims after the Metropolitan police “fought tooth and nail” to keep the hotly disputed issue out of the inquests, despite relatives feeling police had written off their loved ones as “gay druggies”.

Though the coroner judge Sarah Munro QC ruled as a matter of law jurors could not consider those issues as possible factors, the charge of “homophobia” was levelled against officers by family and friends as one explanation for the disturbing incompetence seen in all four investigations.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/law/2021/dec/10/police-homophobia-stephen-port-case