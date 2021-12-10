The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Met failings probably a factor in deaths of Stephen Port victims, says inquest

Category: Sex Hits: 5

Serial killer could have been caught earlier if police had not missed opportunities, jury finds

Fundamental failings by the Metropolitan police in the investigation into the deaths of the serial killer Stephen Port’s victims “probably” contributed to three of the four deaths, an inquest jury has found in its damning conclusions.

Missed opportunities could have led to Port being caught earlier, and “basic” lines of inquiry were not followed up, the jury found, in investigations that families of the victims described as “one of the most widespread institutional failures in modern history”.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/dec/10/mets-failings-contributed-to-deaths-of-stephen-ports-victims-inquest-finds

