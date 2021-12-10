People Take It To The Streets To Support Trans Kid Who Was Outed By Conservative Parents

Articles

Hundreds of people have rallied to show their support for a the 8-year-old Kit, – kid that was publicly outed by conservative parents in Hastings, Minnesota.

The kid was outed by a rival of their mom after a school board election. Namely, Kelsey Waits ran for re-election to the town school board, and her opponents tried to get back at her by outing her 8-year-old child in a Facebook group named Concerned Parents of Hastings.

So, hundreds of people took it to the streets to show their support for Kit, and the mom said that she was overwhelmed by the response and support from the community.

What an incredible event. I haven’t heard an official number but best guesses are between 750 and 1000 people showed up to #protecttranskids. Thank you to the amazing groups who pulled this together and to everyone who came to show your support. #istandwithkitpic.twitter.com/y3Xi75tAFM — Kelsey Waits (@KelseyWaitsMN) December 4, 2021

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, showed his support for the Waits family as well.

Today, I told @KelseyWaitsMN that I stand with her family. Minnesota must recommit to creating an inclusive society that puts love over hate and fear. Everyone deserves to live in a state that values them for who they are – especially our kids. #istandwithkithttps://t.co/jyWw4SHf74 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 4, 2021

The mom has since released a statement in which she said that Kit has since been misgendered by classmates and a subject to anti-trans hate.

She said that even though she had considered moving after Kit was outed, she has since changed her mind following the show of support from the community – which inspired the family to continue living in Hastings.

Source: Upworthy

