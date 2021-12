Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 23:55 Hits: 7

Shutterstock

Smollett had claimed that two men attacked him on January 29, 2019, pouring bleach on him and putting a noose around his neck while shouting, “This is MAGA country.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/jussie-smollett-found-guilty-5-counts-faking-anti-gay-hate-attack/