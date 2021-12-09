Dad Calls Woman a ‘Creep’ For Trying To Dress Up His Baby, Asks If He Did Wrong

Articles

Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021

Believe it or not, changing a baby’s diaper in public is a divisive issue.

If there’s no designated stand in the restroom where you can change your baby’s diaper, you’ll have to do it in the sight of curious onlookers, which can spark some comments and even advice on how to do it.

And that’s exactly what happened to one dad who decided to take his three-month-old twins to the supermarket.

So, the dad took it to the Am I The A-hole to ask if he was in the wrong for calling a woman a creep for giving him comments on how to wipe his babies.

Check out the story below and find out what we’re talking about:

Although most people responded that the dad is not the a-hole here, some people did admit that the woman was (probably) just trying to help, and that maybe he did overreact a bit. But what do you think? Was the dad in the wrong here?

Check out some of the Reddit comments, and feel free to tell us what you think of the situation!

Source: Bored Panda

