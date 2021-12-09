The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

People Are Shocked By Illustration of Black Fetus, Realizing They See It For The First Time

Category: Sex

An illustration of a Black fetus recently made rounds on Twitter, and it shook everyone because no one had ever seen a Black fetus.

Yes, turns out that none of us had ever seen a Black fetus in the woman of a Black pregnant woman.
All the illustrations in schoolbooks, hospitals, medical textbooks, and pretty much everywhere else show white people.

So, when a Black medical student at the Kyiv Medical University and a medical illustrator Chidiebere Ibe came up with the illustration and posted it on Twitter, many people realized that it’s the first time they see a Black fetus!

Many people realized that they’ve literally never seen a black fetus illustrated, ever – and it only further shows the lack of representation in different walks of life and the systematic racism.
And when you think about it, all medical illustrations feature exclusively Caucasian people. Yes, the customary image, and the stereotypical act are so deeply rooted in society that just we’re amazed just looking at a Black fetus.

Source: Upworthy

Read more https://www.femalista.com/people-are-shocked-by-illustration-of-black-fetus-realizing-they-see-it-for-the-first-time/

