Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 16:00 Hits: 1

Jake Giles Netter/HBO

Pastor Craig Duke thought wearing drag would bring him closer to his queer daughter. His church then allegedly fired him for wearing a wig and make-up.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/methodist-pastor-wore-drag-reality-tv-show-forced-causing-turmoil/