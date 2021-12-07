‘A bit of hope’: Chile legalizes same-sex marriage

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 21:35 Hits: 4

Vote seen as a blow to conservative presidential candidate José Antonio Kast, who won majority of votes in November’s first round

A historic vote granting equal marriage rights to same-sex couples in Chile has been heralded by activists as a triumph and a blow to the conservative agenda of presidential candidate José Antonio Kast.

Kast won the majority of votes in November’s first-round vote, instilling a wave of fear among the country’s LGBTQ+ community. A tight runoff between Kast and his progressive opponent, former student protest leader Gabriel Boric, is scheduled on 19 December.

