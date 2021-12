Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 20:00 Hits: 3

Shutterstock

Student groups that violated the University of Iowa's anti-discrimination policy said their religion requires them to exclude LGBTQ people. Courts agreed.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/christian-groups-won-right-discriminate-now-state-iowa-must-pay-millions/