Labor reaches out to religious communities with faith and climate summit

Kristina Keneally expresses support for every school to require all staff to ‘live out and profess’ its values

Labor will extend an olive branch to religious communities through a faith and climate summit on Thursday, Kristina Keneally has revealed.

The ALP’s deputy leader in the Senate announced the outreach effort in a webinar with the Christian lobby group FamilyVoice on Monday evening, in which she also expressed support for every school to require all staff to “live out and profess” its values.

