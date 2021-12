Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 14:00 Hits: 13

Michael A. Schwarz

They will become the first queer Muslim elected official in the state of Georgia's history, and the second Iranian-American serving in Atlanta.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/liliana-bakhtiari-becomes-first-non-binary-official-elected-atlanta/