Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 18:00 Hits: 12

Shutterstock

A late anti-gay pastor's ministry's objection to being called a hate group has been denied before. Now they're asking the Supreme Court to get rid of broad First Amendment protections so it can try suing for libel again.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/hate-group-wants-supreme-court-allow-sue-people-calling-hate-group/