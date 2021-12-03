Recorded homophobic hate crimes soared in pandemic, figures show

Articles

Published on Friday, 03 December 2021

UK transphobic attacks also rose as recorded incidents hit three-year high in summer 2020

Police chiefs have urged victims of homophobic and transphobic abuse to come forward after figures showed the number of hate crimes soared to their highest monthly level since the beginning of the pandemic, after lockdown restrictions were eased at the beginning of summer.

Reports of sexual orientation hate crimes recorded by UK police forces rose from an average of 1,456 a month from January to April this year to 2,211 on average from May to August.

