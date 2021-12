Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 14:39 Hits: 2

Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Nancy Mace threw some Southern shade: "All I can say about Marjorie Taylor Greene is bless her fucking heart.”

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/gop-congresswomen-escalate-vicious-feud-reject-desperate-plea-peace/