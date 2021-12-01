Positive review – the panic and prejudice of the 80s Aids crisis

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 22:00 Hits: 1

Sky’s documentary tells the story of how a devastating HIV/Aids epidemic unfolded in Britain, via the people who cared for its casualties – and those who antagonised them

By 1981, Aids was in Britain. Forty years on, World Aids Day offers us a chance to look back and take stock, and gives television a chance to make a documentary in which a specific issue reflects the changing mores of society.

Episode one of Positive (Sky Documentaries), a three-part chronology of the Aids era, takes us back to a period when not enough was known by enough people, with fatal consequences. The theme is one of uncertainty, gathering fear and a learning process that was painfully slow. Archive footage vividly recreates the atmosphere within a London gay scene that had really only just got going when a shadow loomed over it, and the programme does well to point out historical moments of interest. Among them are a 1981 Time Out article headlined Scourge of the Gays, as doctors tried to figure out exactly what this new disease could be; the 1983 BBC Horizon documentary Killer in the Village (available on iPlayer), which outlined the epidemic in the US; and the conference held in the same year at London’s Conway Hall, organised by the Terrence Higgins Trust, where the severity of the crisis was laid out.

