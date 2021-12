Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 22:00 Hits: 4

Screenshot

Half of a father/son duo, he's the first trans singer to place in the semi-finals - and his coach, Arianna Grande, couldn't be prouder.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/12/trans-singer-sasha-allen-burning-voice-stage-every-week-america-just-cant-get-enough/