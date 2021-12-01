Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 17:10 Hits: 1

In this blog by Young Women’s Trust, their Director of Communications explains why there is still work to do, to build a fairer working future for young women this Equal Pay day. The key message is that “50 years on from the Equal Pay Act, bosses are still not doing right by women”. The blog …

Continue reading "Young Women’s Trust blog: There is still work to be done this equal pay day"

The post Young Women’s Trust blog: There is still work to be done this equal pay day appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/young-womens-trust-blog-there-is-still-work-to-be-done-this-equal-pay-day/