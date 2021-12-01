The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Young Women’s Trust blog: There is still work to be done this equal pay day

Category: Sex Hits: 1

In this blog by Young Women’s Trust, their Director of Communications explains why there is still work to do, to build a fairer working future for young women this Equal Pay day. The key message is that “50 years on from the Equal Pay Act, bosses are still not doing right by women”. The blog …

Continue reading "Young Women’s Trust blog: There is still work to be done this equal pay day"

The post Young Women’s Trust blog: There is still work to be done this equal pay day appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/young-womens-trust-blog-there-is-still-work-to-be-done-this-equal-pay-day/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version