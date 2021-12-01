The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Women and Equalities Committee inquiry: Preventing Violence Against Women and Girls inquiry

The House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee has launched the next stage of its work on Preventing Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG). This project will first conduct an exploration of existing legislation and evidence, identifying gaps for further research. The inquiry will identify specific areas for further scrutiny, such as domestic and international …

