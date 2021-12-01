The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Even after 40 years the response to Aids in many countries is still held back by stigma | Hakima Himmich and Mike Podmore

It is hard to protect yourself from HIV when having sterile syringes or condoms can lead to arrest: discrimination is restricting progress in eliminating HIV

Forty years after the first cases of Aids were discovered, goals for its global elimination have yet to be achieved. In 2020, nearly 700,000 people died of Aids-related illnesses and 1.5 million people were newly infected with HIV.

This is despite scientific and medical advances in the testing, treatment and care of people living with HIV.

