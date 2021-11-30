EU advice on inclusive language withdrawn after rightwing outcry

Articles

Guidelines promoted use of ‘holiday season’ instead of Christmas and advised against saying ‘man-made’

An internal European Commission document advising officials to use inclusive language such as “holiday season” rather than Christmas and avoid terms such as “man-made” has been withdrawn after an outcry from rightwing politicians.

The EU executive’s volte-face over the guidelines, launched by the commissioner for equality, Helena Dalli, at the end of October, was prompted by an article in the Italian tabloid il Giornale, which claimed it amounted to an attempt to “cancel Christmas”.

