New Zealand MP Julie Anne Genter Cycles To Hospital While In Labor to Give Birth

Even though you may be planing the delivery of your baby, things don’t always go to plan – and that’s exactly what happened to New Zealand MP Julie Anne Genter.

The 41-year-old had to cycle to the hospital while in labor to give birth within an hour of reaching the hospital.

She later wrote on Facebook that she wasn’t planning to cycle in labor, but it did end up happening.

The post gained a lot of popularity, and people in the comments wrote that cycling probably helped her labor immensely.

Other people added that she’s awesome – and we agree with them!

Genter is an avid cyclist and she had spoken out many times about the safety of cyclists.

It’s important to note that Genter also cycled to the hospital to have her first child.

“It was a beautiful day and we had three family members with us, but our car only seated four, so it was totally doable on an e-bike,” – she said at the time.

