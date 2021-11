Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 27 November 2021 16:11 Hits: 4

Walter McBride/Getty Images

From "West Side Story" to "Sweeney Todd" and everything in between, the public searches hopelessly for words that encapsulate the incomparable creative.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/11/legendary-gay-composer-broadway-genius-stephen-sondheim-passes-91/