Very Special Guest Star review – sex, lies and bigotry in suburbia

Omnibus theatre, London
Shocking truths are revealed when a middle-aged gay couple bring home a man half their age for a threesome

‘Monogamy is complicated,” says Michael, one half of a gay couple who, on this night, have brought home a man half their age for a threesome. Fun-hungry Michael (Alan Turkington) is quick to strip down to his boxers and strut his gym body around the living room. Phil (Edd Muruako) is his black partner with a “dad bod” and dance moves to match. Together they are the picture of middle-aged domesticity, trying to jazz up their 16-year relationship.

But it is Quasim (Jonny Khan), their 20-year-old pick-up, who seems to be in control until the power shifts and the men enter into murky territory with revelations about Quasim’s past.

