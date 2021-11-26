Wedding cakes, tweets and gay teachers: how will the religious discrimination bill actually work?

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 19:00 Hits: 8

The proposed law has implications for multiple areas of public life but may not overcome some constitutional issues

The Coalition’s religious discrimination bill was introduced on Thursday, almost three years after it was promised, and has implications for multiple areas of public life, from schools and workplaces to churches and hospitals.

In the explanatory memorandum (EM) that accompanies the bill, the government sets out some examples of how it is designed to function. As some experts have pointed out, however, the bill is complex and may not overcome constitutional issues. This means that anyone attempting to argue a breach of the law – or defend being charged with one – may be able to make a case. Here is how the proposed law could apply to some scenarios:

