Working Mom Calls Out Husband For ‘Daddy Privilege’ And Blames Parenting Double Standards

Category: Sex

Chloe Sexton is a mom that’s very aware of society’s double standards when it comes to parenting.

She’s a former producer turned baker, and she spent the last year building her business from the ground up, all while pregnant with her now-six-month-old baby.
Sexton has been doing it all by herself alongside being the mom of the lovely baby Theodore and his older brother Mason, including transporting hundreds of pounds of sugar, butter, flour, and spending hours on baking.

However, a recent experience inspired her to call out her own husband’s ‘daddy privilege’ – and for a good reason. The term ‘daddy privilege’ is a term used when men get praised for doing the simples of things, such as showing up or doing the basics of parenting.

Sexton expressed her thoughts in a now-viral TikTok video, and she shared that her husband gets treated like a saint for doing a weekly errand of hers while carrying their baby.

Check out the video for yourself below and share if you agree with her:

