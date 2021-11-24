Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 15:59 Hits: 2

The 32-year-old Jessy Marshall and the 36-year-old Michael Puhle are a newlywed couple who decided to challenge the tradition of the bride taking her husband’s name, and Michael decided to take Jessy’s family name.

It all began when the two met in 2017 and quickly bonded. They dated for three years until Mike decided to propose to Jessy in Elizabeth Bay, Sydney, last August.

The two got married on November 13, and the ceremony was held beside a forest in Brunswick Heads, NSW. However, to everyone’s surprise, the welcoming sign read ‘Introducing Jessica and Michael Marshall’.

As it turns out, the two made the decision over a tray of margaritas.

They realized that they had the courage to challenge the age-old tradition and Jessy’s ‘huge’ family who share an exceptional bond.

“It felt special, it just made me feel really lucky. Michael and I always have very honest and open conversations which I think is very special – most wouldn’t have even had that style of conversation.” – she said.

So, they broke down what a last name should really mean, and the obvious conclusion was Marshall.

She added that her family is ‘crazy, wild, and has lots of fun’, so having someone want to become a part of her family meant so much to her.

Michael also admitted that taking Jessy’s last name felt like the natural decision.

“I’m comfortable enough in myself to do what I want. The actual history of taking a last name was about ownership and giving the female access – none of that matters anymore. It’s old thinking.” – he added.

The Marshalls were more than happy to welcome Mike into their family, and they’ve been both very supportive.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Source: iheartintelligence

The post Husband Took His Bride’s Last Name, And They Reveal The Reason Why appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/husband-took-his-brides-last-name-and-they-reveal-the-reason-why/