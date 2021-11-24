Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 16:02 Hits: 2

A New Hampshire freshman student sues the district for being suspended after saying that there are only two genders.

Namely, the student faced suspension from athletics class at Exeter High School after he said that there are only two genders in a text conversation with another student.

Even though the conversation took place away from school grounds, he was suspended from a game of football as a form of punishment.

The freshman and his mother have since filed a lawsuit through a Christian advocacy organization named Cornerstone Action. The lawsuit reads that the boy had his constitutional right to free speech and ‘it was violated through the suspension’.

Additionally, the lawsuit suggests that he was punished for his religious beliefs, and they now seek damages against EHS Assistant Principal Marcy Dovholuk and the district.

This is what the lawsuit reads:

“[The student] does not deny that he violated the Gender Nonconforming Students policy. He in fact denied, and will continue to deny, that any person can belong to a gender other than that of ‘male’ or ‘female’.

[The student] will never refer to any individual person using plural pronouns such as ‘they,’ using contrived pronouns such as ‘ze,’ or with any similar terminology that reflects values which [the student] does not share.”

The school district may now be prohibited from implementing its policy that concerns not gender-conforming students.

The school’s policy reads that students have the right to be addressed by a name and pronoun that corresponds to their gender identity, and students that don’t follow these rules will be in violation of them.

Source: iheartintelligence

The post Teen Sues School After Being Suspended For Saying ‘There Are Only Two Genders’ appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/teen-sues-school-after-being-suspended-for-saying-there-are-only-two-genders/