Man Abandoned As a Baby Because of His Condition Now Inspires Millions Of Followers

Gabe Adams-Wheatly is a 22-year-old man that was born with a rare disease called Hanhart syndrome. The condition primarily affects the limbs and the craniofacial region.

Sadly, Gabe was abandoned by his biological parents as a baby when they learned their child was suffering from the disease. Thankfully, though, he was adopted, and, as he puts it, his adoptive parents ‘did whatever they could’ to give him the loving life he deserves.

Gave Adams is now on TikTok, where he shares his story.

He told Unilad that his mom decided ‘from a very young age’ that he wasn’t going to be receiving special treatment, but raised and treated him like the rest of his siblings.

Gabe has now more than 2 million followers on TikTok, and his story has touched the hearts of many.

He shares his stunning makeup tutorials and people love his sassy personality.

Besides, he shares lively videos with his loving husband and they both film the heartwarming details of his life.

Gabe grew up to be a ‘strong, kind, tough, smart, honesty, loyal, brave, and independent’ person thanks to his family, and he has now ‘independent freedom’.

However, he shared that he wasn’t always like this. Many kids saw him just as the kid in the wheelchair while growing up. Everything changed when one day he decided to dance at a school talent show.

His performance left everyone speechless, and he wasn’t ‘just the kid in the wheelchair’ anymore! He received a standing ovation from the audience, which boosted his confidence.

Along with all the love Gabe receives online, some trolls continue trying to put him down.

Internet bullies have targeted the 22-year-old many times before, attempting to crush his spirits. They tried to tell him he "wasn't good enough." But their words were nothing compared to the admirable self-awareness he has achieved.

Although some trolls still try to put him down, but their words mean nothing to him, and the amazing self-awareness he has achieved.

“I say this all the time and I know it’s cliché but everybody’s life and experiences are different sometimes. That’s a good thing because then we’re all learning different lessons and able to share. But I would just like to say don’t give up!

There’s always going to be people who care and love you. You just gotta find them.” – he concludes!

