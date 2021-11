Articles

Walery via Wikipedia

The legendary American bisexual performer, anti-racist activist, and World War II spy is receiving one of the highest French honors that only 80 other people have ever received.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/11/dancer-josephine-baker-becomes-first-black-woman-interred-pantheon-paris/