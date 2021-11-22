Woman Refuses To Host Thanksgiving and Christmas For 20+ People Single-handedly, Asks If She’s Wrong

Articles

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and most of us will have the traditional stuffed turkey alongside pumpkin pie and our hearts filled with joy and bliss. However, it can be quite stressful for those who have to plan and prepare the traditional Thanksgiving gatherings.

Redditor u/FinalBlackberry recently shared her story on the popular Am I The A-hole subreddit, in which she said that she has been single-handedly cooking and hosting both Thanksgiving and Christmas for her fiance’s family.

So, she wrote that she’s absolutely tired of it, and asked if she’s wrong for refusing to host for 20+ people for the 4th year in the wrong.

Check out the post below and decide for yourself:

Well, it turns out that people of Reddit were all-in for the woman. They wrote that she’s absolutely not the a-hole here, and the only a-holes are her fiance and his family. But what do you think? Do you celebrate Thanksgiving with your family, and if so, is it one person who does all the cooking and prepping, or does everyone chips in? Feel free to tell us in the comments!

