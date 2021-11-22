Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 13:51 Hits: 0

Eddie Redmayne, ‘The Theory of Everything’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ star recently admitted that he has some regrets for taking the role of a trans character in the 2015 Academy Award nominated movie The Dannish Girl.

The film tells the story about the life of Lili Elbe, one of the first people to ever undergo gender affirmation surgery.

The actor has since been criticized for taking the role of a trans actor as a cisgender man.

Redmayne admits that he meant no offense, but he believes that he would have left the role for another actor if he had his time again.

In an interview with The Times, the 39-year-old actor said that he wouldn’t have taken the role now, even though he made that film with the best intentions.

The bigger discussion about the frustrations around casting is because many people don’t have a chair at the table.

There must be a levelling, otherwise we are going to carry on having these debates.”

Redmayne recently took the role of the Emcee in a production of the classic Cabaret. Even though this role had previously been played by LGBTQ+ actors, this is what the actor had to say about it:

“Of all the characters I’ve ever read, this one defies pigeonholing. I would ask people to come and see it before casting judgment.”

Source: LADBIble

The post Eddie Redmayne Expresses His Regret For Playing Trans Character in ‘The Dannish Girl’ appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/eddie-redmayne-expresses-his-regret-for-playing-trans-character-in-the-dannish-girl/