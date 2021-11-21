The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Some US Christian schools believe religious freedom means they can fire gay teachers

Gay educators and their allies – including students and the ACLU – are fighting back

When volleyball coach Inoke Tonga was called in for a meeting with the leadership of Valor Christian high school in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, this fall, he thought he was about to be offered a promotion.

Instead, he was interrogated with a series of vague, leading questions that attempted to get him to admit he was gay.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/nov/21/christian-schools-us-religious-freedom-fire-gay-teachers

