Americans Share The Enormous Hospital Bills For Delivering a Baby

The US healthcare system: just how many people have criticized it in the last few decades – especially people that have lived in other developed countries as well, and know how things work there.
There are thousands of heartbreaking stories online of Americans not being able to afford medication or stories of crazy bills for being hospitalized.

Every single medical service you get in the US has a price, including childbirth. The bills people have received for being hospitalized after giving birth are astronomical, and there’s a viral trend on TikTok where moms share how old their children were when they paid off their hospital bills for childbirth.

Got my bill from the hospital.

LMFAO he really wanted to answer that one.

#money#nicubaby#pagan#nicumom#nicu#bill#hospitalbill#AirPodsJUMP#OverShareInYourUnderwear#bills#nicuparents#foryou#fyp#health#healthcare

WHY IS US HEALTHCARE SO FUCKED we were fortunate but so many are not and i hate it

tell me this isn't a real thing thank god for our taxes in Denmark

Source: Upworthy

https://www.femalista.com/americans-share-the-enormous-hospital-bills-for-delivering-a-baby/

