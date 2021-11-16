The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Sort Of: big-hearted Canadian show puts diverse, non-binary characters front and centre

Category: Sex Hits: 7

This nuanced dramedy explores love and life and death, and how the three can be more intertwined than we realise

  • Sort Of is streaming in Australia on Stan.For more recommendations of what to stream in Australia, click here

In episode one of Sort Of, non-binary Pakistani-Canadian millennial Sabi Mehboob is sitting on a chair facing their employers – a youngish couple whose two children Sabi nannies.

Paul, the father, awkwardly fumbles through a speech designed to gently fire Sabi, closing with the painfully uncomfortable statement: “You’re so real. I’m glad our kids have been exposed to you.”

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2021/nov/17/sort-of-big-hearted-canadian-show-puts-diverse-non-binary-characters-front-and-centre

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version