Britney Spears Celebrates Freedom Of Conservatorship With Her First Glass of Champagne

Britney Spears celebrated her first weekend as a free woman in 13 years, and she took it to Instagram to share the news with all of her fans and the world.

Britney’s conservatorship is finally over and it seems like no one was more excited about that than Britney Spears herself. She shared some new selfies on Instagram on Friday alongside an emotional and heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all of her fans who supported her along the way.

She revealed how she spent her first weekend as a free woman since 2008, and celebrated with a glass of champagne.

Well, it seems like Britney is enjoying her newfound freedom, and we love it!

Her husband, Sam Asghari, also shared some Instagram Stories in which the pair were going to their celebratory dinner.

