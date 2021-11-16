The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Britney Spears Celebrates Freedom Of Conservatorship With Her First Glass of Champagne

Category: Sex Hits: 6

Britney Spears celebrated her first weekend as a free woman in 13 years, and she took it to Instagram to share the news with all of her fans and the world.

Britney’s conservatorship is finally over and it seems like no one was more excited about that than Britney Spears herself. She shared some new selfies on Instagram on Friday alongside an emotional and heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all of her fans who supported her along the way.
She revealed how she spent her first weekend as a free woman since 2008, and celebrated with a glass of champagne.

Well, it seems like Britney is enjoying her newfound freedom, and we love it!
Her husband, Sam Asghari, also shared some Instagram Stories in which the pair were going to their celebratory dinner.

Source: Scary Mommy

The post Britney Spears Celebrates Freedom Of Conservatorship With Her First Glass of Champagne appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/britney-spears-celebrates-freedom-of-conservatorship-with-her-first-glass-of-champagne/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version