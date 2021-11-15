Woman Points Out What ‘Perks’ Do Millennial Workers REALLY Want

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

There’s a huge income inequality that has grown in recent years, and many blame millennials for it. They’re being accused of being incompetent, spoilt, entitled, and lazy – and many believe that to be true.

In fact, a recent survey found that the majority of people sees millennials as ‘spoiled’ and ‘lazy’, but is that the truth?

In reality, the costs of living has gone through the roof, while the wages have significantly stagnated and can’t keep up with the inflation. With that, the purchasing power of the generation is low, which has dissuaded many millennials from starting their own family or buying a house.

Jessie DaSilva is a mindset coach who recently had a rant on TikTok in which she answered ‘what perks millennials want in the workplace’. We believe she nailed the point, so we’ll let you check out the video for yourself below.

DaSilva is an intuitive mindset coach and business consultant from Florida, and she has a point!
What do you think? What do millennials (as well as other workers) want (or prefer) in their workplace? Is it the added benefits, such as snack rooms and nap pods, or a well-paid job with good benefits, normal vacation time of 4 weeks, and the ability to learn and grow with a company? Feel free to discuss the topic in the comment section.

