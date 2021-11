Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 16:00 Hits: 8

Shutterstock

One of Glenn Youngkin's transition co-chairs previously led the Heritage Foundation when they hired ex-VP Mike Pence. Another wrote Virginia's defunct same-sex marriage ban.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/11/virginias-governor-elect-appoints-several-anti-lgbtq-leaders-transition-team/