Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 14:00 Hits: 4

Shutterstock

As with many other trans people violently killed, reports deadnamed and misgendered Marquiisha Lawrence following her death.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/11/black-trans-womans-senseless-murder-sets-record-anti-trans-violence-one-year/