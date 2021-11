Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 16:00 Hits: 9

White House

"That’s terrible and heartbreaking to hear. It is a commitment of the President to address violence, address threats to transgender people."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/11/jen-psaki-calls-record-amount-trans-people-murdered-2021-far-devastating/