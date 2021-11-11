Queerpiphany review: LGBTQ+ bingewatch is joyous – and profound

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 14:20 Hits: 0

Guests including Nick Grimshaw reveal their cultural ‘lightbulb moments’, in a charming series hosted by Munroe Bergdorf and drag star Tayce that couldn’t have come at a better time

Writer, campaigner and model Munroe Bergdorf and Drag Race UK finalist turned fashion week favourite Tayce are the impossibly glamorous co-hosts of Queerpiphany (MTV), a short, sweet and bingeable new series in which British LGBTQ+ celebrities discuss the pop culture moments that influenced their queer identities. Across six bite-size episodes, the pair are joined by DJ Nick Grimshaw, singer-songwriter Becky Hill, writer Florence Given, drag queen Tia Kofi, broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf and playwright Travis Alabanza.

For Grimshaw, it was the documentary In Bed With Madonna that was his lightbulb moment, in particular “the representation of daily gay life” provided by her dancers. In Hill’s case, she reflects on the lesbian storyline between Willow and Tara in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the impact of seeing lesbian representation that was more romantic than overtly sexual. As well as dissecting the personal impact of these moments, guests also plan a fictional party in honour of their Queerpiphany: Khalaf would invite Michelle Obama and Davina McCall to a soiree dedicated to Lady Gaga.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2021/nov/11/queerpiphany-review-munroe-bergdorf-tayce-mtv