The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

21-Year-Old Gay Autistic Man Refused Entry To Restaurant For Wearing Leopard Print Pants

Category: Sex Hits: 7

Brandon Rogers is a 21-year-old autistic gay man who was turned away from a restaurant in Manchester, England, after a bouncer thought that his leopard print pants were ‘too, too much’.

Rogers visited 20 Stories restaurant in Manchester with his family to celebrate his sister’s birthday. However, after they arrived at the venue for cocktails, the bouncer told him that his pants were ‘too, too much’ and didn’t allow him to get inside. However, the other members of the party were allowed to enter.

20 Stories is operated by D&D London, and they apologized to Mr Rogers. Additionally, they said that they operate under a ‘zero-discrimination policy’.

Rogers’ sister, however, said that the bouncer looked at her brother with ‘disgust’.

In a separate incident, two trans people were misgendered and turned away from the 20 Stories restaurant.

Check out the Rogers’ story that was shared on Twitter by his sister Paris Osborne:

Mr Rogers himself added that he doesn’t understand why his leopard fit pants don’t fit their dress code, but they let women with the same print in.

He believes that it was clearly subconscious anti-gay narrative – something that he’s used to.

Source: Daily Mail

The post 21-Year-Old Gay Autistic Man Refused Entry To Restaurant For Wearing Leopard Print Pants appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/21-year-old-gay-autistic-man-refused-entry-to-restaurant-for-wearing-leopard-print-pants/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version