Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 16:00 Hits: 6

Natureofthought/via Wikipedia

What Hawley is offering is a scapegoat and aspiration. But that's not the same as a job.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/11/republican-josh-hawley-declares-will-champion-masculinity-liberals/