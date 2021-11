Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 14:15 Hits: 3

Shawn Poynter/ACLU

"I just want to play, like any other kid," Luc Esquivel says. But he was "singled out" by Tennessee's new ban on transgender student-athletes.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/11/teen-sues-tennessee-trans-sports-ban-just-wanted-play-golf-team/